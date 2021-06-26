Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport

In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, a traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles...
In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, a traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. Airport police are investigating a driver who drove through a fence and onto the airfield. The intrusion Thursday, June 24, 2021, forced a sudden closure of some runways.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a passenger was taken to the hospital after he jumped out of a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport.

Authorities say United Express flight 5365 was pulling away from a gate Friday evening when the man tried to breach the cockpit, then opened the service door and jumped down the emergency slide onto the taxiway.

His injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

It’s the second disruption at LAX in two days.

Authorities say on Thursday evening, a driver plowed through a fence onto the airfield at a FedEx cargo facility before he was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marana PD K9 passes away
Marana Police K-9 “Atlas” dies on the job
An apartment fire in the 400 block of East 28th Street in Tucson caused 48 people to be...
2-alarm fire at Tucson apartment complex displaces 48 people
Arizona Wildcat relief pitchers Randy Abshier and Gil Luna were suspended before the super...
UA baseball players named as suspects in assault
Nick Pope was a UFO investigator for the British government at the Ministry of Defence in the...
DECLASSIFIED: Experienced government investigator explains UFO mystery
Vine catches fire, threatens home
HEAT DANGER: Vine ‘spontaneously combusts’, threatens home

Latest News

KOLD Investigates: Approximately 2,000 unaccompanied children processed at Tucson's new CPB facility
UA vaccination pod closing
University of Arizona’s state-run vaccine site closes
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo search grows dire with 159 still unaccounted for
The Arizona Department of Health Services is advising people to dispose of the products...
Marijuana products recalled because of possible salmonella or mold