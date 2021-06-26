Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: Arizona mom admitted to beating young son to death over ‘potty accidents’

‘I did it. I did it. I have to live with this. I killed my baby.’
Michelle Shirley, of Phoenix, is facing first-degree murder and child abuse charges after her...
Michelle Shirley, of Phoenix, is facing first-degree murder and child abuse charges after her 4-year-old son died.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 1:09 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona mother is facing first-degree murder and child abuse charges after beating her young son to death over “potty accidents,” authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department said Michelle Denise Shirley admitted to killing her 4-year-old son.

AZ Family said the victim was found unresponsive by his stepfather May 31. The child was pronounced dead at a local hospital and an autopsy revealed he suffered several injuries, including a torn spleen, lacerated liver and kidney as well as broke ribs. The boy also had bruises all over his body.

“When these cases are talked about or reported on, that’s the first response, ‘oh my gosh, how could a mom do something like this?,’” said Phoenix PD Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.

Shiley and her husband told police she was the only one who disciplined the child.

Shirley’s husband told investigators she “whooped” him the day before he died because he has been having “potty accidents.”

The husband said he did not see the incident, but did hear it. He also said he had seen Shirley hit the child with her sandal in the past. He said the beating that led to the boys’ death lasted three to four minutes.

Shirley claimed she had not disciplined the child in about a month but did “spank him on the butt.” She allegedly took and failed a polygraph.

According to court documents, she told the polygraph operator that she did hit her son the day before he died. After the failed polygraph, Shirley allegedly told police she hit the boy twice before his stepfather found him.

At the end of the interview, Shirley allegedly told her husband while crying, “I did it. I did it. I have to live with this. I killed my baby.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marana PD K9 passes away
Marana Police K-9 “Atlas” dies on the job
Three people were ejected from the car in the crash in the 4100 block of East Aviation Parkway...
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash; two passengers seriously hurt
Nick Pope was a UFO investigator for the British government at the Ministry of Defence in the...
DECLASSIFIED: Experienced government investigator explains UFO mystery
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
FACT FINDERS: Are there any long-term health consequences with the COVID-19 vaccines?

Latest News

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
5 die in hot air balloon crash in New Mexico’s largest city
Smoke from the Walnut Fire cross I-10 near Texas Canyon on Tuesday, June 22.
UPDATE: Walnut Fire grows to 10,081 acres, 33 percent contained
A man was found dead at a home on the east side of Tucson Friday, June 25.
Body found at home on Tucson’s east side
The Horton Complex Fire, which started with a lightning strike June 16, is about 20 miles...
UPDATE: Horton Complex Fire near Alpine 12% contained at 8,957 acres