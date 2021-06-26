Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

University of Arizona’s state-run vaccine site closes

By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:28 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today marks the closing of the University of Arizona’s state-run vaccine pod. Since the site opened in January, there have been nearly a quarter of a million vaccine doses administered at the university.

Pima County Health Department Director, Dr. Theresa Cullen says, “Well first of all, it think it’s a celebration. We really are thankful to the university. We estimate they’ve given one out of every four vaccinations given in the county.”

And while many are sad to see the site close, Dr. Cullen says it is a step in the right direction. Dr. Cullen says the fight is not over and more people still need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity, but the university has gotten Pima County closer to that goal.

“Our numbers are very low and a major attribution of that is vaccinations. And the University of Arizona pod saved lives,” she says.

Chris Kopach, the university’s COVID incident commander, says volunteers came together over these six months through the rain, snow, and heat to put as many shots in arms as possible - nearly 250,000.

Kopach says, ″We’re real proud of that. Bittersweet because we had a lot of friends we made. The community has totally come together, the way we do here in Tucson. It’s been a great, great atmosphere, but everything has to end.”

He says it’s truly been a team effort, ″We’ve seen the benefits of that. We’ve seen where Arizona was the worst in the world and now our numbers have totally dropped off.”

Mona Arora, a volunteer who has been at the site since the beginning says it’s been a journey she’s grateful to have been a part of.

Arora says, ″It feels nice to be able to put this past us because it does illustrate some level of success. We’ve been able to work together to get this life-saving, protective asset to the community.”

Starting July 8, University of Arizona students, staff, and faculty will be able to get their first and second dose of the vaccine at the campus COVID-19 vaccine clinic. That clinic will be open through the fall semester.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marana PD K9 passes away
Marana Police K-9 “Atlas” dies on the job
An apartment fire in the 400 block of East 28th Street in Tucson caused 48 people to be...
2-alarm fire at Tucson apartment complex displaces 48 people
Arizona Wildcat relief pitchers Randy Abshier and Gil Luna were suspended before the super...
UA baseball players named as suspects in assault
Nick Pope was a UFO investigator for the British government at the Ministry of Defence in the...
DECLASSIFIED: Experienced government investigator explains UFO mystery
Vine catches fire, threatens home
HEAT DANGER: Vine ‘spontaneously combusts’, threatens home

Latest News

The Arizona Department of Health Services is advising people to dispose of the products...
Marijuana products recalled because of possible salmonella or mold
KOLD's Dan Marries and Shaley Sanders hosted a question-and-answer session with real estate...
KEYS TO THE DREAM: We have answers to your questions about housing market
Vice President Kamala Harris visited El Paso. Texas, Friday June 25 to tour the border,
Advocate says it’s getting worse along US-Mexico border
SARA has done 37 search and rescue missions so far this year.
Rescuers remind hikers to be heat-wise during summer months