Amber Alert deactivated: 1-year-old twins found safe

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old twins who were in a vehicle stolen from a Phoenix store has been deactivated. Havannah and Joseph Shackelford have been found safe, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨



Joseph and Havanna have been located in the area of 7th Ave. and Buckeye RD. They are safe and with family now. The suspect is in custody, and will be booked. — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 27, 2021

Phoenix police say the suspect, Eddie Jones, is in custody.

Phoenix police say Jones allegedly drove away with the twins in a white 2003 Nissan Pathfinder with Arizona license 1CA6RB, which was at a pharmacy located at 44th Street and McDowell Road at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.

They were located in the area of Seventh Avenue and Buckeye Road, police said.

