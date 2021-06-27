Advertise
Amber Alert deactivated: 1-year-old twins found safe

Havannah and Joseph Shackelford, 1-year-old twins, may be with Eddie Jones in a white 2003...
Havannah and Joseph Shackelford, 1-year-old twins, were found safe. Eddie Jones is in police custody.(Phoenix Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old twins who were in a vehicle stolen from a Phoenix store has been deactivated. Havannah and Joseph Shackelford have been found safe, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Phoenix police say the suspect, Eddie Jones, is in custody.

Phoenix police say Jones allegedly drove away with the twins in a white 2003 Nissan Pathfinder with Arizona license 1CA6RB, which was at a pharmacy located at 44th Street and McDowell Road at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.

They were located in the area of Seventh Avenue and Buckeye Road, police said.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

