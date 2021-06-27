Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Grab your umbrella! We have an active week ahead

KOLD First Alert Action Day
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A more typical monsoon set up is in the forecast for next week. We can expect showers and thunderstorms each day beginning tomorrow through next weekend. As of now, it is looking like our most active time period will be from Tuesday to Thursday. Locally heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong winds all possible. Daytime highs will be cooler as they fall into the low to mid-90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-70s.

MONDAY: 50% showers and storms. Increasing clouds with a high of 102

TUESDAY: 70% showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 97.

WEDNESDAY: 80% showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 93.

THURSDAY: 80% showers and storms. Mostly cloudy with a high of 92.

FRIDAY: 50% storm chance. Mostly cloudy with a high of 95.

SATURDAY: 50% showers and storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 97.

SUNDAY: 50% showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 96.

