First lady Jill Biden, second gentleman Doug Emhoff coming to Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First lady Jill Biden will visit Arizona this week when she makes a stop in Phoenix.

On Friday, the White House said she and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will visit COVID-19 vaccination sites on Wednesday, June 30.

“These trips are part of the Administration’s nation-wide (sic) tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts,” according to a news release from the White house.

The duo will visit Dallas Tuesday.

