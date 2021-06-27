UPDATE: Heavy police presence at crime scene near Oracle, Magee in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and Magee in Oro Valley on Sunday, June 27.

A KOLD reporter and photographer saw several Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Oro Valley Police Department vehicles along with crime scene tape and markers on West Camino Desierto near North Paseo Del Notre.

West Camino Desierto is closed in the area and drivers are being rerouted.

The PCSD said it is handling the case.

Check back later for updates on this and other live, local, late-breaking stories.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.