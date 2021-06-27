Advertise
Make-A-Wish Arizona surprises four-year-old girl with backyard play set

By Chayanne Moreno
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:47 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A four-year-old girl was surprised Saturday, June 26 with her own backyard play set from Make-A-Wish Arizona.

Melina was diagnosed with a rare genetic syndrome at 11 months old. She’s had two bone marrow transplant surgeries and it has damaged her vision, hearing, brain development, and has heart, liver and kidney complications.

However, this past Saturday, Make-A-Wish Arizona and RuffHouse Playset brought a lot of happiness to Melina when they installed her own play set.

Melina, being the only child, loves to spend time outside and is so excited to invite her friends and cousins to enjoy her new playground.

