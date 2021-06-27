Officers investigating pedestrian-involved collision on Glenn, Alvernon Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit at Glenn and Alvernon Way Sunday, June 27.

The Tucson Police Department said one pedestrian was hit and suffered serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

