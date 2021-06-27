Advertise
Officers investigating pedestrian-involved collision on Glenn, Alvernon Way

Officers are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian near Glenn and Alvernon Way...
Officers are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian near Glenn and Alvernon Way Sunday, June 27.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit at Glenn and Alvernon Way Sunday, June 27.

The Tucson Police Department said one pedestrian was hit and suffered serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

