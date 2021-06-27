Pima Animal Care Center ramps up microchip clinic ahead of July 4th

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The fourth of July is right around the corner. It could be the first holiday where festivities get back to normal following the pandemic, and Pima Animal Care Center wants to make sure pet parents are prepared.

As part of their July 4th initiative, Pima Animal Care Center is ramping up their pet microchipping events.

“Microchips are the absolute quickest way to get your pet back to you if they ever get lost,” Nikki Reck, PACC’s public information officer said.

It is important to have a plan in place to protect your pet in case fireworks spook them, and Reck says that plan should start with microchipping.

“Even if your pet has never been scared from the fireworks, you never know. Maybe this explosion is the one that scares them. So it’s a good idea to get them chipped now before this all happens. That way the phone number can get in the system, so if they show up here on July 5th, they’re home in a few minutes,” Reck said.

If you’re worried about how your pet might react to fireworks, PACC says you should try to keep them as comfortable and occupied as possible.

“We always advise, if they like the crate, put them in the crate while you’re gone. If they like to be in the bedroom by themselves, put them in the bedroom. Wherever they sleep at night, let them be in that room by themselves. Give them something very special, like a special treat that’s going to take a long time to eat or to work through,” Reck said.

If you plan to go out on July 4th and know you won’t be home with your pets during the fireworks, Reck suggests leaving a t-shirt or something else that smells like you with your pet to comfort them.

PACC says if your pet is already microchipped, you need to make sure the information is up to date, otherwise it’s completely useless. It’s also a good time to double-check your pet’s tags to make sure your contact information is readable.

PACC will have a free microchip event every day until July 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

No appointment is needed, but it is first come, first serve and they will only microchip the first 50 pets each day.

