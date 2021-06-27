Pima County Sheriff’s Department asks for public’s help locating missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable adult.

28-year-old Alexander Blatchford was last seen on foot in the 7400 block of North Calle Sin Desengano, in the Catalina foothills near Ina Road and Campbell Avenue.

Blatchford is described as 5-foot-7, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to call 911.

