Suns beat Clippers, 84-80 for 3-1 series lead in Western Conference Finals

LOS ANGELES (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 84-80 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals in the Staples Center on Saturday, June 26.

The teams return to Phoenix for Game 5 on Monday with Phoenix holding a series lead of 3-1.

Devin Booker of the Suns led all scorers with 25 points. Paul George led the Clippers with 23.

The Suns never trailed in the game and had a 16-point lead as late as the third quarter.

But the Clippers clawed their way back and were within three points at the end of the third quarter, which saw the Suns ahead 69-66. Los Angeles outscored Phoenix 30-19 in the quarter.

Thanks in part to ice-cold shooting by the Clippers, Phoenix led at halftime 50-36. The Clippers only shot 30% to the Suns 47% in the first half.

Deandre Ayton had 15 points in the first half. He would finish with 19 points and a game-high 22 rebounds.

The Suns started the game by jumping to a 14-2 lead and ended the first quarter ahead 29-20. Ayton scored 11 points in the quarter.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard missed his sixth straight game because of a knee injury.

