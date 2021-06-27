Tucson native Alex Bowman wins Saturday’s NASCAR race at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) - Tucson native Alex Bowman made it six straight wins for Hendrick Motorsports when he took the checkered flag Saturday in the Pocono Organics CBD 325 at Pocono Raceway.

Bowman was set to race again Sunday in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350.

On Saturday, Bowman’s teammate Kyle Larson blew a lap on the final lap and saw his three-race winning streak snapped.

Larson had won three straight Cup races and was in prime position to take this one at Pocono when he passed Bowman with three laps left. Larson was maybe a mile away from becoming the first driver since former Hendrick driver Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to win four consecutive Cup races.

Instead, a blown left front tire knocked Larson out of contention and Bowman stunningly made the most of his second chance.

Bowman, who graduated from Ironwood Ridge High, won his first NASCAR Cup race in 2019.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)