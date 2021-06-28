Advertise
ACTION DAYS: Expect rain, lower temperatures all week long

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News weather team has issued First Alert Action Days for Monday-Friday, June 28-July 2 due to the rain and thunderstorms.

The weather team said a more typical Monsoon is in the forecast and we can expect showers and thunderstorms every day through Friday. Moisture from Hurricane Enrique may be drawn up in our monsoon flow to give it an extra punch.

Our most active time will be from Tuesday to Thursday with chances of rain up to 80%. You should expect locally heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong winds.

The much-needed rain, as well as a break from heat, will be a welcomed change of pace for most in southern Arizona.

We would love to see your photos and video of Monsoon. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/3fca9844

Below is our forecast as of Sunday night, but it could change. You can get the most up-to-date information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE while the Android version is available HERE.

  • SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 70s.
  • MONDAY: Increasing clouds with a high of 102 and 50% chance of showers and storms.
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 97 and 70% chance of showers and storms.
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 93 and 80% chance of showers and storms.
  • THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high of 92 and an 80% chance of showers/storms.
  • FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high of 95 and a 50% chance of storms.
  • SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 97 with a 50% chance of showers/storms.
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of and with a 50% chance of showers/storms.

