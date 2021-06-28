Advertise
UPDATE: I-10 eastbound closed near Eloy due to crash

I-10 eastbound closed near Eloy due to crash.
I-10 eastbound closed near Eloy due to crash.(Arizona DPS)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to ADOT, Interstate 10 eastbound is closed near Eloy due to a crash as of 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28.

The fire is at milepost 200 near the Interstate 8 exit. Traffic can exit the freeway at Jimmie Kerr Boulevard and take that to Sunland Gin Road.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or use alternate routes. There is no estimated time for reopening.

The westbound lanes are not affected.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

