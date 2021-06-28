UPDATE: I-10 eastbound closed near Eloy due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to ADOT, Interstate 10 eastbound is closed near Eloy due to a crash as of 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28.

The fire is at milepost 200 near the Interstate 8 exit. Traffic can exit the freeway at Jimmie Kerr Boulevard and take that to Sunland Gin Road.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or use alternate routes. There is no estimated time for reopening.

The westbound lanes are not affected.

🚨Troopers are investigating an injury collision on I-10 EB at mp 200 near Sunland Gin Rd. If you're going to Tucson you'll want to consider an alternate route. Traffic is slow & lane restrictions will be in place for a few hours as crews work to clean up spilled motor oil. pic.twitter.com/rIM9Y5bn0L — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) June 28, 2021

