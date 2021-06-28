Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: daily rain chances!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A more typical monsoon set up is in the forecast for next week. We can expect showers and thunderstorms each day beginning tomorrow through next weekend. As of now, it is looking like our most active time period will be from Tuesday to Thursday. Locally heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong winds all possible. Daytime highs will be cooler as they fall into the low to mid-90s.

MONDAY: 40% showers and storms. Increasing clouds with a high of 102

TONIGHT: Partly cloud with lows in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: 70% showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 97.

WEDNESDAY: 80% showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 93.

THURSDAY: 80% showers and storms. Mostly cloudy with a high of 92.

FRIDAY: 50% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 95.

SATURDAY: 50% showers and storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 97.

SUNDAY: 50% showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 96.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot near Oracle and Magee in Oro Valley on Sunday, June 27.
UPDATE: At least one shot near Oracle, Magee in Oro Valley
I-19 northbound closed near Sahuarita Road due to crash.
UPDATE: I-19 northbound has opened near Sahuarita Road
A man was found dead at a home on the east side of Tucson Friday, June 25.
Man found dead at home on Tucson’s east side
FACT FINDERS: Are there any long-term health consequences with the COVID-19 vaccines?
The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines. The gondola fell about 100 feet...
5 who died in New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified

Latest News

The lightning-caused Backbone Fire is burning about 12 miles west of Pine, Arizona.
UPDATE: Backbone Fire grows to more than 40,850 acres with 43% containment; Strawberry residents allowed to return home
The Rafael Fire perimeter on Sunday, June 27.
UPDATE: Rafael Fire west of Sedona grows to more than 76,000 acres with 48% containment
ACTION DAYS: Expect rain, lower temperatures all week
KOLD Forecast
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, June 28th