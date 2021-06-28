FIRST ALERT FORECAST: daily rain chances!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A more typical monsoon set up is in the forecast for next week. We can expect showers and thunderstorms each day beginning tomorrow through next weekend. As of now, it is looking like our most active time period will be from Tuesday to Thursday. Locally heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong winds all possible. Daytime highs will be cooler as they fall into the low to mid-90s.

MONDAY: 40% showers and storms. Increasing clouds with a high of 102

TONIGHT: Partly cloud with lows in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: 70% showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 97.

WEDNESDAY: 80% showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 93.

THURSDAY: 80% showers and storms. Mostly cloudy with a high of 92.

FRIDAY: 50% storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 95.

SATURDAY: 50% showers and storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 97.

SUNDAY: 50% showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 96.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.