Here’s a full list of firework shows in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Most of the traditional Fourth of July firework shows in southern Arizona area happening this year after were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The following is a list of the events across the area. If you know of other ones, please email us at desk@kold.com .

The firework show is set to begin at 9 p.m. and will be launched from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

While the event is not open to the public, you should be able to see the fireworks around town.

For those with base access, food trucks will be at Blanchard Recreation Complex from 4-9 p.m.

For more information, go to https://www.dmfss.com/salute

The Forty Niner Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road, will host a Red, White & Boom Fireworks Extravaganza.

The event is not open to the public, but the fireworks should be visible in the area.

The extravaganza starts at 5 p.m. and activities include water inflatables, field games for the kids, music and games. There will be five food stations offering burgers, brats, pulled pork, pizza and cookies.

The cost is $30 per adult, $20 per child (12 years old and under) and $80 for a family pass (two adults, two children).

For more information, go to www.fortyninercc.com Tickets can be purchased at http://fortyninercc.com/golf/ecom_v2/ecom.php?cat=100860

The fireworks will begin at 8:30 p.m. and will be launched from Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.

There will also be food trucks and activities for children.

The town said other viewing areas include North Santa Cruz Park and the sports fields at Anza Trail Park.

For more information, go to https://sahuaritaaz.gov/198/Events

The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. and will be launched from the Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road.

Starting at 5 p.m., there will be music and food vendors at the park.

For more information, go to https://www.maranaaz.gov/town-calendar/2021/7/4/2021-star-spangled-spectacular

The firework show is set to begin at 9:15 p.m. and will be launched from Sentinel Peak.

There will be free parking at the Tucson Convention Center’s parking lots B (off Cushing Street between Granada and Church avenues) or C (off Granada between Broadway Boulevard and Cushing Street).

Also, free parking will also be available all day at the city/state garage and at meters throughout the downtown area.

Sentinel Peak Park will be closed from 6 p.m. Saturday, July 3 to sunrise Monday, July 5.

More information can be found HERE .

The firework show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. and will be launched from Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive.

The park will be closed to the public starting at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Oro Valley said it will stream the show at https://www.facebook.com/orovalleyazgov/

More information is available HERE .

The firework show is scheduled to begin at 8:05 p.m. and will be launched from Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Boulevard.

There will be several events throughout the day.

For more information, along with a full schedule, go HERE.

The firework show is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. and will be launched from Fleischer Park, 1500 N. Hohokam Drive.

