One killed in two-vehicle crash in Tucson

Mary-Isabelle Raquel Rivas, 20, was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in a crash on East Valencia Road in Tucson Saturday, June 26. Rivas died at the scene.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Tucson’s south side late Saturday, June 26.

The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened in the 900 block of East Valencia Road around 8:20 p.m.

Mary-Isabelle Raquel Rivas, 20, was a passenger in one of the vehicles and died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued.

