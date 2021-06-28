One killed in two-vehicle crash in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Tucson’s south side late Saturday, June 26.

The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened in the 900 block of East Valencia Road around 8:20 p.m.

Mary-Isabelle Raquel Rivas, 20, was a passenger in one of the vehicles and died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued.

