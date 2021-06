TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be providing active shooter training to local school staff.

The event will be at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29 at Desert View High School.

You can expect to see police presence near 4101 E. Valencia Rd.

