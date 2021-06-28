‘Pig at large’ safely captured by Pima County Animal Care

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Animal Care Center received a call about a ‘pig at large’ in a neighborhood near South Avenida Planeta and East Calle Luna.

According to PACC, they received a sheer volume of emergency calls.

Officer Jordyn Long and Officer Ramirez Flores of PACC showed up and found the pig resting in a flower box.

The pig was captured and is now at the shelter. His A-number is A747620.

If you think this is your pig, please call 520-724-7222 or 520-724-5969.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.