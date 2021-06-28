Advertise
‘Pig at large’ safely captured by Pima County Animal Care

Pima County Animal Care Center captures 'pig at large.'
Pima County Animal Care Center captures 'pig at large.'(Pima County Animal Care Center)
By Chayanne Moreno
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Animal Care Center received a call about a ‘pig at large’ in a neighborhood near South Avenida Planeta and East Calle Luna.

According to PACC, they received a sheer volume of emergency calls.

Officer Jordyn Long and Officer Ramirez Flores of PACC showed up and found the pig resting in a flower box.

The pig was captured and is now at the shelter. His A-number is A747620.

If you think this is your pig, please call 520-724-7222 or 520-724-5969.

