Tucson community food bank announces new summer hours and July 1 closure

The Community Food Bank will be closed for inventory on Thursday, July 1 and will not offer emergency food distribution at its Tucson location and all other resource centers.(Source: KOLD News 13)
By Chayanne Moreno
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Community Food Bank will be closed for inventory on Thursday, July 1 and will not offer emergency food distribution at its Tucson location and all other resource centers.

There will also be earlier food distribution hours with the food bank opening one hour earlier for emergency food distribution from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3003 S. Country Club. These new hours will take effect July 6.

According to the food bank, this change is to maximize distribution in the cooler morning hours.

“We continue to offer drive-thru distribution with the earlier hours offering a little relief for volunteers, staff and Arizona National Guard Service members who are working getting food into cars as needed,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Masks are optional at the outside food distribution at 3003 S. Country Club and all Community Food Bank Resource Centers.

There is also a walk-up option for anyone not riding in or driving a vehicle.

You can find updated hours for all five resource center locations of the Community Food Bank at communityfoodbank.org/Locations.

