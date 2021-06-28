Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Fantasy 5 ticket worth $51,000 was sold in Tucson for the Sunday, June 27, drawing.

The ticket was sold at the Circle K at 8909 E. Tanque Verde Road.

The owner of the ticket matched all five numbers, hitting the jackpot and winning the grand prize.

Sunday’s winning numbers were 11, 17, 20, 23, 33.

Fantasy 5 is an Arizona jackpot draw game with daily drawings. Tickets cost $1 each. The jackpot starts at $50,000 and grows until someone wins.

