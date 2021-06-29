Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances march on!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Increasing moisture will lead to 40% chance for scattered showers and storms Tuesday. Main concerns will be lightning, strong winds, brief heavy rain and run-off near wildfire burn scars. Temperatures will cool to the upper 90s given an increase in rain and cloud cover. Moisture continues to increase through the week bringing us more storm chances and cooler temperatures.

TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 97.

TONIGHT: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 70% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 95.

THURSDAY: 70% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with a high of 93.

FRIDAY: 70% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 94.

SATURDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 96.

SUNDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 96.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 98.

