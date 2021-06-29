Advertise
Golder Ranch Fire District mourning loss of Capt. Lucas Giampa

Capt. Lucas Giampa
Capt. Lucas Giampa(Golder Ranch Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:19 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Golder Ranch Fire District announced on Tuesday, June 29, that Capt. Lucas Giampa died Monday afternoon after a motorcycle crash that morning.

Giampa had been in the fire service for 21 years and became a captain in 2016. He also worked for Mountain Vista Fire District and Rural-Metro Fire Department.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.

Giampa taught at Pima Community College as an adjuct instructor for the Fire Science Program and assisted with instructing basic first aid and CPR to residents of the fire district.

Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer said, “Captain Giampa was a man of conviction. He was principled and had a strong internal compass. He loved his job and we were blessed to work with him.”

Giampa is survived by his wife and their five children.

A GoFundMe account has been opened for anyone who would like to donate to the family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/giampa-family?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B2300-co-team-welcome

