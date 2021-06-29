Advertise
BREAKING: Valencia Road completely closed near Camino De La Tierra

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:14 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies have responded to an incident in the roadway on Valencia Rd. and Camino De La Tierra.

Valencia Rd. is now closed in both directions between Camino De Oeste and Camino De La Tierra.

PCSD says there is no danger to the public in relation to this incident.

If you are traveling in this area, please find alternate routes.

