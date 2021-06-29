Lori Vallow indicted in Maricopa County in death of former husband

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A grand jury in Maricopa County has indicted Lori Vallow for conspiracy to commit murder.

According to a spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Vallow will face charges in the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow. The indictment states, “Lori N. Vallow, on or about July 11, 2019, with the intent to promote or aid the commission of an offense, to-wit: first-degree murder, agreed with Alexander Cox that at least one of them or another would engage in conduct constituting the offense of first-degree murder.”

On July 11, 2019, Cox called 911 and claimed he shot and killed his brother-in-law, Charles, in self-defense at Vallow’s home at the time in Chandler. Charles had gone to the house to pick up his son JJ from Lori. Charles died at the scene. Cox later died in November 2019.

Investigators previously provided an account of the July 11 death, but Chandler police later released records that revealed Lori’s daughter, Tylee Ryan, confronted Charles shortly before the shooting. Ryan came out of her room with a metal bat after she was awakened by yelling outside her bedroom door. Ryan, who was trying to defend her mother, told police Charles was too close, so she told him to back up, but he managed to take away the bat, according to police records.

Police say Cox, who was at home and intervened, began a confrontation in which Charles struck the back of Cox’s head with the bat. Cox told police that he then went to his bedroom, got his gun and demanded that Charles leave. After Charles refused, Cox shot and killed Charles.

The killing of Charles occurred months before his son, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and stepdaughter, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, went missing. Lori is currently in Idaho facing a grand jury indictment on first-degree murder and conspiracy charges for the deaths of her children. JJ and Tylee were found buried in her new husband Chad Daybell’s backyard in Idaho in June 2020. Vallow married Chad Daybell in November 2019 after the kids were reported missing and two weeks after Daybell’s wife, Tammy Daybell, died. Chad is also facing first-degree murder charges for JJ, Tylee, and Tammy’s deaths.

Lori was found to be incompetent to proceed in that trial, and is receiving medical treatment to one day become competent so the trial can proceed.

