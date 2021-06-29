Advertise
Maricopa County won’t reuse subpoenaed ballot counters

Maricopa County’s voting machines were turned over to contractors led by Cyber Ninjas during the election audit.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Maricopa County will never again use voting machines turned over to contractors hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to audit the 2020 election.

The county’s Republican-controlled Board of Supervisors responded Monday, June 28, to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Hobbs said in May that she would seek to decertify the machines because the county lost control of them and doesn’t know what was done to them.

Senate Republicans issued a subpoena to take control of Maricopa County’s voting machines. They were turned over to contractors led by Cyber Ninjas, a consulting firm without elections experience and run by a supporter of former President Donald Trump who has spread false claims about election fraud.

