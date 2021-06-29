Paul George powers Clippers over Suns to avoid elimination in NBA playoffs

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Suns fans will have to wait a few days to celebrate.

Paul George‘s double-double was too much Monday night as the Clippers cruised to a 116-102 win in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

While the Clippers did stave off elimination, the Suns still lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Phoenix can advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 with a win in Game 6, which will be played in Los Angeles Wednesday. Tip-off is 6 p.m. Arizona time and the game will be on ESPN.

George scored a game-high 41 points with 13 rebounds and six assists. Reggie Jackson had 23 points and Marcus Morris added 22 for LA.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 31 points while Chris Paul was held to 22 points. Former University of Arizona standout Deandre Ayton had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Phoenix was plagued by turnovers as well as poor defense and shooting.

The Clippers scored 56 points in the paint and the Suns turned the ball over 14 times. The Suns shot only 45% from the field and went 9-for-26 from beyond the 3-point line.

