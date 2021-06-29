Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors in Florida will pursue a grand jury investigation into the deadly collapse of an oceanfront condominium building, officials said Tuesday.

Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference that she fully supports such an investigation. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said she would bring the matter before grand jurors soon.

“I am going to urge them to take a look at it,” Rundle told the Miami Herald. “Whether they do or not, it’s completely their decision.”

Grand juries in South Florida have examined other large-scale disasters, such as the 2018 collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, which killed six people. That investigation is ongoing.

Criminal charges in such matters are possible, such as the third-degree felony murder and manslaughter charges brought in the 1996 accidental crash of ValuJet 592 in the Everglades that killed 110 people.

The grand jury’s investigation would examine factors and decisions that led to Thursday’s collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, killing at least 11 people and leaving 150 unaccounted for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot near Oracle and Magee in Oro Valley on Sunday, June 27.
UPDATE: At least one shot near Oracle, Magee in Oro Valley
BREAKING: One found dead inside vehicle on Valencia Rd.
A majority of the traditional Fourth of July firework shows in southern Arizona will happen...
Here’s a full list of firework shows in southern Arizona
ACTION DAYS: Rain, lower temperatures expected through the weekend
Mary-Isabelle Raquel Rivas, 20, was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in a crash on...
One killed in two-vehicle crash in Tucson

Latest News

In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Biden takes bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road
The Pinnacle Fire is burning in a remote area in the Santa Teresa Wilderness northeast of Tucson.
UPDATE: Pinnacle Fire at 34,000 acres with 60% containment
The lightning-caused Backbone Fire is burning about 12 miles west of Pine, Arizona.
UPDATE: Backbone Fire has burned 40,850 acres with 64% containment
Smoke from the Walnut Fire cross I-10 near Texas Canyon on Tuesday, June 22.
UPDATE: Walnut Fire near Benson grows to more than 10,000 acres with 63% containment
FILE - This Thursday, June 24, 2021, file photo, shows a sister building of a condominium that...
Fears aside, no mass exodus from collapsed Florida building’s twin