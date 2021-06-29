Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Remnants of tropical storm spread rain in Georgia, Alabama

This image shows Tropical Storm Danny after it made landfall.
This image shows Tropical Storm Danny after it made landfall.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:48 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.

Forecasters say up to 2 inches of rain could fall Tuesday in parts of Georgia as the system moves northwest.

In Alabama, the National Weather Service in Birmingham early Tuesday issued flood advisories on the east side of the state after an estimated 2.5 inches of rain fell before dawn.

Forecasters say that will cause some small streams to flood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot near Oracle and Magee in Oro Valley on Sunday, June 27.
UPDATE: At least one shot near Oracle, Magee in Oro Valley
A majority of the traditional Fourth of July firework shows in southern Arizona will happen...
Here’s a full list of firework shows in southern Arizona
BREAKING: One found dead inside vehicle on Valencia Rd.
Mary-Isabelle Raquel Rivas, 20, was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in a crash on...
One killed in two-vehicle crash in Tucson
I-10 eastbound closed near Eloy due to crash.
UPDATE: I-10 eastbound reopens near Eloy following crash

Latest News

Two people were killed and three injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in Texas,...
Officials: 2 killed in natural gas line explosion in Texas
FILE - This Thursday, June 24, 2021, file photo, shows a sister building of a condominium that...
In collapsed building’s twin, most residents are staying put
safds
‘Excruciating’: Florida condo collapse search stretches to Day 6
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House to vote on bill launching probe of Jan. 6 insurrection