State Rep. Aaron Lieberman joins governor’s race
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another name has been added to the list of people who want to be governor of Arizona.
Aaron Lieberman, D-Dist. 28 (Paradise Valley), announced his candidacy on Tuesday, June 29.
In his announcement, Leiberman said politics are broken, so it is time for a new approach.
He joins seven other people vying for the position. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and former Nogales Mayor Marcos Lopez are other Democrats in the race. On the Republican side, State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, Board of Regents member Karrin Taylor Robson, former congressman Matt Salmon, former news anchor Kari Lake and businessman Steve Gaynor have announced they are running.
