State Rep. Aaron Lieberman joins governor’s race

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another name has been added to the list of people who want to be governor of Arizona.

Aaron Lieberman, D-Dist. 28 (Paradise Valley), announced his candidacy on Tuesday, June 29.

I'm running for Governor of AZ. Our politics are broken, and it is time for something new. By putting people first & setting politics aside, I'll be focused on creating real change for AZ. Check out my video and join our campaign. pic.twitter.com/Ckc5sasrKF — Rep. Aaron Lieberman (@aaron4az) June 29, 2021

In his announcement, Leiberman said politics are broken, so it is time for a new approach.

He joins seven other people vying for the position. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and former Nogales Mayor Marcos Lopez are other Democrats in the race. On the Republican side, State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, Board of Regents member Karrin Taylor Robson, former congressman Matt Salmon, former news anchor Kari Lake and businessman Steve Gaynor have announced they are running.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.