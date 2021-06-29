Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

State Rep. Aaron Lieberman joins governor’s race

Aaron Lieberman
Aaron Lieberman(azleg.gov)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another name has been added to the list of people who want to be governor of Arizona.

Aaron Lieberman, D-Dist. 28 (Paradise Valley), announced his candidacy on Tuesday, June 29.

In his announcement, Leiberman said politics are broken, so it is time for a new approach.

He joins seven other people vying for the position. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and former Nogales Mayor Marcos Lopez are other Democrats in the race. On the Republican side, State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, Board of Regents member Karrin Taylor Robson, former congressman Matt Salmon, former news anchor Kari Lake and businessman Steve Gaynor have announced they are running.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot near Oracle and Magee in Oro Valley on Sunday, June 27.
UPDATE: At least one shot near Oracle, Magee in Oro Valley
BREAKING: One found dead inside vehicle on Valencia Rd.
A majority of the traditional Fourth of July firework shows in southern Arizona will happen...
Here’s a full list of firework shows in southern Arizona
ACTION DAYS: Rain, lower temperatures expected through the weekend
Mary-Isabelle Raquel Rivas, 20, was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in a crash on...
One killed in two-vehicle crash in Tucson

Latest News

Uniformed boys and girls pose with their teacher in front of an Indian boarding school in...
Indigenous boarding schools will be investigated, Interior Secretary Haaland announces
Rafael Fire, June 29
UPDATE: Rafael Fire west of Sedona burns more than 78,700 acres with 59% containment
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court says no right to hearing for some immigrants
The lightning-caused Backbone Fire is burning about 12 miles west of Pine, Arizona.
UPDATE: Backbone Fire grows to more than 40,850 acres with 64% containment