Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Arizona court splits ruling on ex-lawmaker’s defamation case

Former Arizona lawmaker Don Shooter.
Former Arizona lawmaker Don Shooter.(AZ Family)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday, June 30, dismissed part of a defamation lawsuit filed by a former legislator who was expelled by the state House in 2018 for sexual harassment but ruled that a remaining part of the case can move forward.

The ruling came in ex-Rep. Don Shooter’s lawsuit against former House Speaker J.D. Mesnard, a fellow Republican who currently is a state senator.

The Supreme Court ruled that Mesnard has legislative immunity against the part of Shooter’s lawsuit alleging Shooter was defamed by Mesnard’s release of a investigatory report but that Mesnard doesn’t necessarily have immunity for allegedly defaming Shooter in a news release.

The remaining part of the case now goes back to a trial court to consider whether Mesnard was authorized to issue the news release and whether “exercising such authority constituted a legislative function subject to absolute immunity,” the court stated.

Accused by a female legislator of sexual harassment, Shooter denied any wrongdoing and refused to resign.

Four justices either authored or concurred in the court’s opinion and a five agreed with its result. Two other current or former justices recused themselves from the cases.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

PCSD responds to death investigation
PCSD: Driver found in vehicle on Valencia Road died from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Capt. Lucas Giampa
Golder Ranch Fire District mourning loss of Capt. Lucas Giampa
Police said the incident happened in a wash in the 3100 block of North Stone Avenue on Tuesday,...
TPD investigating stabbing, man treated for serious injuries
A majority of the traditional Fourth of July firework shows in southern Arizona will happen...
Here’s a full list of firework shows in southern Arizona
FACT FINDERS: Are there any long-term health consequences with the COVID-19 vaccines?

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Kiosks like this one at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., will soon be a familiar sight to...
Could sports gambling be boon for women’s sports? Bet on it, some say
FILE - This Oct. 11, 2011 file photo shows former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld...
Former Sec. of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88
Court orders new hearing for death-row inmate in Bullhead City murders