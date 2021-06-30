Arizona court splits ruling on ex-lawmaker’s defamation case

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday, June 30, dismissed part of a defamation lawsuit filed by a former legislator who was expelled by the state House in 2018 for sexual harassment but ruled that a remaining part of the case can move forward.

The ruling came in ex-Rep. Don Shooter’s lawsuit against former House Speaker J.D. Mesnard, a fellow Republican who currently is a state senator.

The Supreme Court ruled that Mesnard has legislative immunity against the part of Shooter’s lawsuit alleging Shooter was defamed by Mesnard’s release of a investigatory report but that Mesnard doesn’t necessarily have immunity for allegedly defaming Shooter in a news release.

The remaining part of the case now goes back to a trial court to consider whether Mesnard was authorized to issue the news release and whether “exercising such authority constituted a legislative function subject to absolute immunity,” the court stated.

Accused by a female legislator of sexual harassment, Shooter denied any wrongdoing and refused to resign.

Four justices either authored or concurred in the court’s opinion and a five agreed with its result. Two other current or former justices recused themselves from the cases.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)