Bicyclist dies after crash on Tucson southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department has identified a bicyclist who died from injuries sustained in a June 28 crash.

According to a press release, officers responded to the 6400 block of S. 12th Avenue around 1:23 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a bicyclist and a silver 2018 Ford F-150 involved in the crash.

Tucson Fire performed first aid to the bicyclist who was later taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed, the bicyclist was riding northbound on S. 12th Ave. when he abruptly cut across northbound lanes of traffic. The F-150 was also traveling northbound and was not able to avoid hitting the bicyclist.

The bicyclist, identified as 43-year-old Peter D. Olguin died on June 29 as a result of his injuries. TPD says the next of kin has been notified.

An officer from the DUI unit responded and determined the driver of the F-150 was not impaired at the time of the collision.

Investigators believe unsafe movement on the roadway by Mr. Olguin is the major contributing factor in the collision.

The investigation is still ongoing. No charges or citations have been issued at this point.

