Ducey honors 19 firefighters who died in 2013 Arizona fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags on all state buildings to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor the heroism of 19 firefighters who died eight years ago battling a wildfire near Prescott.

All but one of the Granite Mountain Hotshots crew members died on June 30, 2013, while fighting the lightning-caused Yarnell Hill Fire.

A memorial state park was dedicated to the fallen firefighters in 2016 in the area of the wildfire.

In a statement, Ducey said the hotshots defended Arizona communities against the flames without hesitation, and “their service remains among the greatest ever known to our state.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.