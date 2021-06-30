Advertise
Ducey honors 19 firefighters who died in 2013 Arizona fire

American Flag (Photo)
American Flag (Photo)(J. Scott Applewhite | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags on all state buildings to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor the heroism of 19 firefighters who died eight years ago battling a wildfire near Prescott.

All but one of the Granite Mountain Hotshots crew members died on June 30, 2013, while fighting the lightning-caused Yarnell Hill Fire.

A memorial state park was dedicated to the fallen firefighters in 2016 in the area of the wildfire.

In a statement, Ducey said the hotshots defended Arizona communities against the flames without hesitation, and “their service remains among the greatest ever known to our state.”

