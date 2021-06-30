Educators take part in active shooter training ahead of the school year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s just a few weeks before students return to the classroom -- and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is preparing. Today, deputies worked with school staff to teach them how to respond to the unthinkable -- a school shooting.

A shooter enters a classroom. You have only seconds to react. What do you do?

″There’s three reactions that you can have when you’re facing a situation like that. It’s run, hide, fight based on what’s the most reasonable reaction at the time. So if you remember those three terms then, in essence, that is the template we teach with active shooting,” said James Allerton, public information officer for PCSD.

PCSD along with other agencies began the second round of active shooter training at Desert View High School on Tuesday, June 29. Officers will train around 400 educators and school staff at three different locations over three weeks. The training includes lectures and real-life scenarios. After each scenario, officers go over what happened and what could have been done better.

According to https://www.edweek.org /, there have been eight school shootings since the beginning of 2021.

″We hope that these events don’t happen in our community, but if they do we want people to be prepared to react in a way that could save lives,” Allerton said.

Officers say this training is an important tool for not only teachers, but staff and students as well.

″I think that they’ll take away that this is a real thing. This really happens in our community. This really happens throughout our whole nation,” said Ryan Powell, director of security for Sunnyside Unified School District.

Katrina Quijada is roleplaying in the scenarios as a student. This is the second year she’s volunteered her time.

″It’s great for the teachers. And it also helps train me as well because I get to go through it over and over again. If I’m ever in a situation, I know what to do,” she said.

Quijada hopes this training will encourage everyone to be more prepared and take all the training courses they can to prevent active shooter situations from happening.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.