FACT FINDERS: Here’s why you should get vaccinated even though the survival rate for coronavirus is so high

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many wonder why they should get vaccinated when the survival rate for coronavirus is so high.

First of all, we should note while COVID-19 is a mostly survivable infection the survival rate is not 100%.

Beyond that, Dr. Sean Elliott at Tucson Medical Center pointed out if you do get COVID-19 your chances of developing what’s often referred to as “long COVID” is substantial.

The CDC said “long COVID” is a range of symptoms brought on by the virus that either appear or continue after infection. The list is long but a few examples are fatigue, brain fog, and difficulty breathing.

Dr. Elliott said your chances of developing “long COVID”, according to some studies, are one in four even if you are asymptomatic.

”This is nothing to sneeze at, people,” he said. “This is a significant collection of chronic several months worth or year of fatigue, of forgetfulness, loss of sense of smell, loss of sense of taste, loss of weight because nothing tastes like anything.”

Dr. Elliott said possibly the worst is brain fog. He said that can make you extremely forgetful which can be dangerous in some cases, like if you forget to turn the stove off.

Some of the symptoms can be so severe they prevent people from working.

Elliot said it’s best not to get COVID in the first place. The best way to avoid that is to get vaccinated.

