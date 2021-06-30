FIRST ALERT FORECAST: scattered storms expected today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Increasing moisture will lead to scattered showers and storms Wednesday. Coverage will begin to shift farther west from the New Mexico area and into valley locations. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s with higher humidity values, prepare for it to feel muggy in the afternoon. Daily rain and storm chances continue through Independence Day weekend.

WEDNESDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 97.

TONIGHT: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with a high of 95.

FRIDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 97.

SATURDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 96.

SUNDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 97.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 98.

TUESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 102.

