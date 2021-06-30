Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Josh Duggar trial on child porn charges moved to November

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County Jail shows Josh Duggar.
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County Jail shows Josh Duggar.(Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar’s trial on child pornography charges has been moved to November.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Tuesday granted Duggar’s request to delay his trial, which had originally been scheduled to begin July 6. Brooks moved the trial to November 30, with a pretrial conference set for November 18.

Duggar was indicted in April on the charges that he downloaded and possessed child pornography, some of which prosecutors said depicted the sexual abuse of toddlers.

Duggar has been confined to the home of family friends who agreed to be his custodian during his release, and he is prohibited from using any Internet-accessible devices as he awaits trial.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Duggar previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSD responds to death investigation
PCSD: Driver found in vehicle on Valencia Road died from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Capt. Lucas Giampa
Golder Ranch Fire District mourning loss of Capt. Lucas Giampa
A majority of the traditional Fourth of July firework shows in southern Arizona will happen...
Here’s a full list of firework shows in southern Arizona
Police said the incident happened in a wash in the 3100 block of North Stone Avenue on Tuesday,...
TPD investigating stabbing, man treated for serious injuries
FACT FINDERS: Are there any long-term health consequences with the COVID-19 vaccines?

Latest News

19-year-old Ashin Scott Tricarico
Phoenix man indicted on charges in drive-by shootings
Former President Donald Trump greets law enforcement while arriving at a border security...
Trump uses trip to border to assail Biden on immigration
Maricopa County investigates 53 deaths during heat wave
Donnevin Nelson
Sierra Vista teen facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing traffic stop
A vigil takes place where ground-penetrating radar recorded hits of what are believed to be 751...
Indigenous group in Canada reports more bodies at school