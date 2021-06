TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said a man was stabbed near Stone and Fort Lowell in Tucson Tuesday, June 29.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 3100 block of North Stone.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 5:40 p.m., no suspect was in custody.

