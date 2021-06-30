Pima Animal Care Center urging community to adopt due to hoarding cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is working several cases involving hoarding and overwhelmed caregivers.

According to PACC, they have taken in 40 Chihuahuas, 27 larger mixed-breed dogs, 38 cats, dozens of ducks, chickens, goats, sheep, cows and more within the last two weeks.

The livestock are with rescue partners, and some of the pets aren’t available yet.

“We always make time for calls like this because of the urgency, but it couldn’t have come at a busier time,” said Monica Dangler, director of animal services. “We are already taking in 75 to 100 pets a day. Right now, we could really use your help with finding homes for these pets are we get ready for the seasonally high intake that comes with the Fourth of July holiday.”

PACC says that many of the dogs and cats are under-socialized and need dedicated people willing to work with the animals through their fears.

“We need people who truly want to save a life or two,” Dangler said. “These pets are so fearful, but we know with the right person, they can blossom into the best version of themselves.”

If you or someone you know needs help or is becoming overwhelmed, you can reach out to the Pet Support Team at 520-724-7222.

As a reminder, pets four months and older have $0 adoption fees from now through July 16.

There is a $20 licensing fee that may apply to adopted dogs.

For anyone who cannot foster, volunteer, or adopt, you can still help by donating to Friends of Pima Animal Care Center at friendsofpacc.org .

To see a full list of available pets and services, visit pima.gov/animalcare .

