Sierra Vista teen facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing traffic stop

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista teen was arrested and charged with several offenses after he allegedly fled from an attempted traffic stop on Tuesday, June 29.

According to information from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 18-year-old Donnevin Nelson was taken into custody at a residence in the 500 block of Little Bear Trail.

Nelson was charged with aggravated DUI, unlawful flight from law enforcement, endangerment, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two other people at the residence Steven Allen, 26, and Patricia Morgan, 61, both of Sierra Vista, were arrested for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nelson and Allen were booked into Cochise County Jail.

Police say they attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle allegedly driven by Nelson just before 1:30 p.m. in Huachuca City. The driver began to pull over, police said, but then accelerated and fled.

Officers pursued the driver but called off the pursuit because of the dangerous way he was driving. Police said he was driving at a high speed and into oncoming traffic. After the pursuit ended, police continued to receive reports of a vehicle of the same description running traffic lights along the Highway 90 Bypass at Seventh Street and Coronado Drive.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.