TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm knocked down several trees at a Tucson cemetery Wednesday, June 30.

KOLD confirmed more than a dozen trees were on the ground at Evergreen Mortuary, located at 3015 North Oracle Road.

When KOLD arrived on the scene, crews were already working on removing the trees.

