“Tour de Zest” brings seniors back together

By Megan McNeil
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:01 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents at Villa Hermosa are biking their way through the week. It is the first community-wide event since COVID-19 has kept those in nursing facilities indoors. Residents there are competing with several dozen other facilities to see who can bike the most miles.

“So many residents, I guess you could say, were cooped up or in their rooms,” said Marty Stetson, team captain. “We couldn’t come out, and it’s just given us a whole new outlook on life.”

It is a way to exercise, keep in good shape, but most importantly for these seniors to socialize and see others. Months of isolation took a toll on many in their same shoes, even though the facility tried their best to keep people engaged.

“We tried doing stuff through the speakers, we did YouTube videos, and this is just something that they could be with people,” said Ashley Seeber, Zest director at Villa Hermosa.

Even 102 year-old, Ruth Goodman, strapped on her sneakers and pedaled for 30 minutes to rack up miles and social time.

“I encourage people to think not just in numbers, but to think about what they can do and inspire others,” said Goodman. “Not what you can’t do, what you CAN do.”

The 10-day Tour de Zest ends July 5th, with winners announced shortly after. Villa Hermosa held their first Tour de Zest with their residents alone during 2020 when they were allowed to leave their rooms as restrictions lifted.

