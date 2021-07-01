Advertise
Air Force plans aircraft changes for D-M, Nellis

The Air Force said the proposed plan’s first phase is contingent on congressional approval of retirement of 42 A-10s.(KOLD News 13)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:02 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The Air Force wants to free up space for more fighter aircraft at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas by transferring attack and rescue aircraft to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.

Realignment plans announced Wednesday, June 30, call for transferring units operating A-10 Thunderbolt II attack jets and HH-60 Pave Hawk rescue helicopters from Nellis to Davis-Monthan.

The Air Force said the transfers will enable assignment of more F-35A Lightning II and F-22 Raptor fighters to the Nevada base for testing and training while locating more rescue units together at Davis-Monthan.

The Air Force said the proposed plan’s first phase is contingent on congressional approval of retirement of 42 A-10s.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

