Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Bank mistakenly gives family $50 billion

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – At one point or another, most of us have dreamed of checking our bank accounts and finding them inexplicably flush with mountains of money.

This fantasy actually happened to Louisiana real estate agent Darren James, who was blown away when he realized his family’s account had suddenly grown by $50 billion.

James immediately informed Chase Bank. The error reportedly took four days to correct.

That’s a long time to stare longingly at so many zeros.

But James said it didn’t matter if it was $1 billion or just $50. The money wasn’t theirs and there was never a question of giving it back.

Still, for a few fleeting days, the error made them one of the richest families in the world.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A storm knocked down at least a dozen trees at Evergreen Mortuary in Tucson on Wednesday, June...
Storm knocks down several trees at Tucson cemetery
Bicyclist dies after crash on Tucson southside
Police said the incident happened in a wash in the 3100 block of North Stone Avenue on Tuesday,...
TPD investigating stabbing, man treated for serious injuries
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
TPD: Man found with gunshot wound in Park Place Mall parking lot

Latest News

Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 472 new cases of COVID-19; 17,939 total deaths
Rafael Fire, June 29
UPDATE: Rafael Fire at 78,750 acres, 89% containment; crews continue mop-up operations
Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site
This image released by ABC shows co-host Meghan McCain during a broadcast of "The View" in New...
Meghan McCain says she’s quitting ‘The View’ in late July