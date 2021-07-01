Chandler police: No foul play in death of 2-year-old girl

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Police said there are no signs of foul play or neglect in the drowning death of a 2-year-old girl in Chandler.

The child was pulled from a community lake Tuesday night, June 29.

Police said 2-year-old Bellerae Smith was reported missing from her family’s apartment around 5:30 p.m.

Officers began searching the area and found the girl unresponsive in the community lake adjacent to the apartment complex around 6 p.m.

She was rushed to a hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police said it appears the child walked out of the apartment unnoticed while being watched by a family member before she fell into the lake.

She was missing for about one hour prior to police finding her unresponsive in the water.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)