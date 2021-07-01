Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Chandler police: No foul play in death of 2-year-old girl

Chandler police said it appears the child walked out of the apartment unnoticed before she fell...
Chandler police said it appears the child walked out of the apartment unnoticed before she fell into the lake.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Police said there are no signs of foul play or neglect in the drowning death of a 2-year-old girl in Chandler.

The child was pulled from a community lake Tuesday night, June 29.

Police said 2-year-old Bellerae Smith was reported missing from her family’s apartment around 5:30 p.m.

Officers began searching the area and found the girl unresponsive in the community lake adjacent to the apartment complex around 6 p.m.

She was rushed to a hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police said it appears the child walked out of the apartment unnoticed while being watched by a family member before she fell into the lake.

She was missing for about one hour prior to police finding her unresponsive in the water.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A storm knocked down at least a dozen trees at Evergreen Mortuary in Tucson on Wednesday, June...
Storm knocks down several trees at Tucson cemetery
Bicyclist dies after crash on Tucson southside
Police said the incident happened in a wash in the 3100 block of North Stone Avenue on Tuesday,...
TPD investigating stabbing, man treated for serious injuries
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
TPD: Man found with gunshot wound in Park Place Mall parking lot

Latest News

Rafael Fire, June 29
UPDATE: Rafael Fire at 78,750 acres, 89% containment; crews continue mop-up operations
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges
FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions
There's confusion over mask guidance as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread.
Delta variant exploits low vaccine rates, easing of rules