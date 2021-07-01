Delta variant could soon be dominant virus in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Delta variant of the coronavirus is in Arizona but just how widespread isn’t known yet.

The Delta virus has shown up in genome sequencing testing but so few tests have been performed in Arizona in the past few weeks it’s been difficult to get a good read on how much the variant has spread throughout the state.

But, scientists have a general idea.

“The June data that’s in the trackers suggest around 30%,” said Joshua LaBaer, the executive director at ASU Biodesign Institute. “I suspect it’s going to be much higher than that but I can’t prove it yet.”

LaBaer says the Alpha strain has all but disappeared in Arizona but 500 people a day continue to be hospitalized with about 100 of them in the ICU. It’s one reason to suspect the Delta variant.

The concern about the variant is it’s much more transmissible than any of the coronavirus so far and it appears to be more deadly.

“If you’re unvaccinated right now and you get Covid-19, you’ve got about a one in five chance of having a severe case that leads to the ICU,” LaBaer said.

Federal officials say 26% of the cases nationwide are the Delta variant and it took only a few weeks to push out the Alpha variant.

The Delta variant is looking for unvaccinated people of which there is a ready supply in Arizona which has vaccinated fewer than half its population.

“The more people vaccinated the more people who can’t get infected, the more people who can’t get infected the less transmission of Delta, less Delta around, less people sick, less people hospitalized, less people who die,” said Dr. David Kessler, the White House Advisor on Covid-19.

Dr. Kessler urges people to get vaccinated because “99% of the people who are dying are unvaccinated.”

And he believes despite people’s concerns about the vaccine, the odds of getting sick far outweigh the concerns.

The chances of another wave which occurred at the beginning of 2021 is unlikely because half the population has been vaccinated but it’s likely there will be pockets of isolated outbreaks.

Still, for those folks it will be just as real.

“If you’re unvaccinated its like a gun with five chambers and one of them is loaded to take you to the ICU,” LaBaer said.

