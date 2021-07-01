Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FACT FINDERS: With new COVID-19 variants, are we close to our vaccines not working?

By Wendi Redman
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we see new, more dangerous variants of COVID-19 like Delta emerge, how long will it be before our current vaccines no longer work?

We know that viruses mutate and new variants will emerge. The CDC says there are several variants of the virus in the U.S. and scientists are studying them carefully.

Dr. Sean Elliott at Tucson Medical Center says one study found the Delta variant to be 40% to 50% more contagious than the U.K. variant which itself was found to be 50% more contagious than the original strain. So, that begs the question: As we see more mutations, are we getting close to our current vaccines being ineffective at stopping them? Dr. Elliott with T.M.C. and Deepta Bhattacharya with the University of Arizona weigh in.

”The longer we go with active virus in the world, not just the United States but the world, the greater the chance that a mutation or mutations will occur to create a super variant which is resistant to all the vaccines we have or which is highly deadly. And so far, we have not reached that point but the Delta variant is a concerning step in that direction,” said Dr. Elliott.

”I don’t foresee any variants coming up real soon that puts us right back to ground zero. It’s just not going to happen any time soon,” said Bhattacharya,

While they say the vaccines authorized in the U.S. are still working well against the variants out there, Dr. Elliott urges everyone to get vaccinated to help stop further mutations.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSD responds to death investigation
PCSD: Driver found in vehicle on Valencia Road died from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Capt. Lucas Giampa
Golder Ranch Fire District mourning loss of Capt. Lucas Giampa
A majority of the traditional Fourth of July firework shows in southern Arizona will happen...
Here’s a full list of firework shows in southern Arizona
Police said the incident happened in a wash in the 3100 block of North Stone Avenue on Tuesday,...
TPD investigating stabbing, man treated for serious injuries
FACT FINDERS: Are there any long-term health consequences with the COVID-19 vaccines?

Latest News

TPD: Man found with gunshot wound in Park Place Mall parking lot
Mississippi State fans react as Notre Dame infielder Spencer Myers (2) catches a Mississippi...
NCAA clears way for athlete compensation as state laws loom
Former President Donald Trump greets law enforcement while arriving at a border security...
GOP embraces Trump during visit to Texas, border wall
The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Hundreds of deaths could be linked to Northwest heat wave
Tucson’s very own Michelle Lesco is preparing to compete in this year’s Nathan’s Famous Fourth...
Tucson woman hoping to be crowned queen in Nathan’s Famous July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest