FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily showers and thunderstorms will stick around through the holiday weekend

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 7, 2021
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Typical thunderstorm threats of strong gusty winds, frequent lightning, localized areas of heavy rainfall and flooding are the main concerns. Rain over wildfire burn scars will lead to debris flows downstream. Stay weather aware this weekend!

TONIGHT: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 99.

SATURDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 98.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 97.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 99.

TUESDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 101.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 100.

THURSDAY: 10% rain/storm chance with a high of 100. Partly cloudy.

