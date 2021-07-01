Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: storm chances sticking around!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:02 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon is ramping up. Showers and storms will be widely scattered to scattered today through the holiday weekend. Strong gusty winds, frequent lightning, localized areas of heavy rainfall and flooding are the main concerns. Rain over wildfire burn scars will lead to debris flows downstream. Stay weather aware this weekend!

THURSDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with a high of 95.

TONIGHT: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 98.

SATURDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 98.

SUNDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 96.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 98.

TUESDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 100.

WEDNESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 98.

